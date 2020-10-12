Tiger Shroff Reveals Who His Biggest Competitor Is And This Is How Netizens Have Reacted

Tiger Shroff revealed his biggest competitor in a recent post on his Instagram handle. The actor posted a video clip of the same. As soon as the video released, fans were thrilled and reacted to the post by flooding it with comments and emoticons. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s biggest competitor.

Tiger Shroff reveals his biggest competitor

Bollywood star actor Tiger Shroff shared a recent post on Instagram wherein he reveals his biggest competitor. The actor posted a video which featured three versions of himself. Tiger was seen fighting himself in the video, thus revealing that his biggest competitor is himself. His caption read, “My biggest competitor. #youvsyou”. Take a look at the video below.

Tiger Shroff never fails to motivate his fans, however, his recent post completely thrilled his fans. Most of his fans flooded the post with various emoticons. While the others commented, ‘So cool’ and ‘Wow’ on the post. Producer and fitness enthusiast Warda Khan commented, “Yayyy lethal. Love the caption toooo”. One of his fans also commented, “three tigers in the house” with the fire emoticon. Take a look at the reactions and comments.

Fans’ reactions

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram

Fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff often shares glimpses of his workout on social media. Fans are motivated by Tiger Shroff’s fitness videos. In one of his last posts, Tiger shared snippets of himself performing a back-flip. In the first segment, Tiger was seen performing a side-flip. Later, he re-enters and was seen performing a back-flip. His caption read, “Look who showed up to train before me today. #you are unbelievable”. The actor was referring to himself in the caption. Fans were amused and called him an inspiration. Most of them simply left hearts and fire emoticons on Tiger Shroff’s video. Take a look at the video below.

On the work front

Tiger Shroff made headlines after he started his own mask company called Unbelievable. The actor took to Instagram to share details of his news face mask brand and shared a couple of pictures of himself wearing the mask. Tiger was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the action-drama film Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 was helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram

