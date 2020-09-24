Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Perfectly Sculpted Body; Fans Call Him 'an Inspiration'

Tiger Shroff, who is popular for his dance moves, recently took to Instagram to flaunt his perfectly sculpted body. Soon after he posted the picture, fans bombarded the actor's post with comments. He won many hearts as fans called him 'an inspiration'. In the picture, Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his well-built body.

He is seen wearing a pair of comfortable joggers and a chain on his neck. His perfectly chiselled abs and muscles were visible in the picture. Tiger posed looking at his own body with a stern look on his face. The background seemed to be his house and was filled with greenery. Have a look at Tiger's photo below.

Fan’s call him an inspiration

As soon as he posted the picture, his fans bombarded the comments section. Apart from the Heropanti actor's fans, certain celebrities too shared witty comments on the post. Armaan Malik wrote, “I woke up and a whole new pack of abs just popped up outta nowhere. No big deal”, Pundit Malhotra also commented, “Just a normal day ha”.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Aces Multiple Air Flips As Debut Song 'Unbelievable' Plays In Background

Another quirky comment was by Sikandar Kher, “Tiger there seem to be some of those speed breakers on your stomach.. you know the ones that are there when you're crossing a point of entry at the airport or mall.. the ones that come in immediate succession”.

Apart from having a good laugh at these comments, most fans called Tiger an inspiration. They flooded his comments with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Drops Debut Song 'Unbelievable,' Calls It 'most Challenging'

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Apart from impressing his fans and audience with his perfectly chiselled body, Tiger also shared another talent of himself. The actor shared glimpses of his new song, You Are Unbelievable. The song is currently streaming on YouTube. In a recent post, he shared a video clip of the song and wrote, “Some of my fav moments from unbelievable, hope you guys like them too”. Take a look at it:

Also read: Tiger Shroff's 'You Are Unbelievable': Know The Cast Of The Music Video

You Are Unbelievable was helmed by Punit Malhotra. The song featured the debut of Simona Jesenska, who is a Polish model. Tiger and Simona were seen sharing the screen as they dance together in the video. Take a look:

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Also Read: Krishna Shroff Shares An Adorable Childhood Photo Of Her Brother Tiger Shroff; See Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.