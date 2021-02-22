Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Football Skills In Latest Instagram Post; Watch

It is a well-known fact that Tiger Shroff is extremely athletic and is a fitness enthusiast by nature. The actor leaves no opportunity in displaying his fit body on social media through his pictures and videos. He has previously posted videos of himself going through his rigorous fitness training and his MMA sessions on Instagram. His latest post on Instagram shows a video of him enjoying a game of football with other players. The short video shows him displaying his football skills, which has received all kinds of reactions from his followers.

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills

This is not the first time that Tiger Shroff has posted a video of him playing football. His followers on social media would be aware of the fact that he enjoys a game of the popular sport quite frequently. The latest video posted by him shows a ground full of players who have been segregated into teams. Tiger Shroff is seen tackling a couple of players at the same time, as they try to take the ball away from him. The actor skilfully uses his tricks to confuse those players as he tries to score a goal.

After getting into a favourable position on the ground while tackling other players, the actor finally kicked the ball to try to score a goal. The actor shared this video while simply posted an emoticon of football in the caption of the post. His fans took no time as they expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post by all kinds of compliments to this video.

Quite similar to social media, many of his films also show him doing many different athletic stunts on social media. Tiger Shroff is known for his consistent roles in action films, which includes his Bollywood debut Heropanti. He has also worked in other popular action movies since then, which includes A Flying Jatt, War, Baaghi film series and many more. He was last seen in the third edition of Baaghi films, which released last year. He has also appeared in many music videos since then.

