Tiger Shroff And Jacqueline Fernandez Wish Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala On His Birthday

Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez both have worked with producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala in many films. While Tiger has worked with the producer in films like Heropanti and Baaghi franchise, Jacqueline has appeared in several of his successful ventures like Kick and Housefull series. On Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday, both Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez took to their social media accounts and penned down a sweet message for the filmmaker.

Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday wish for Sajid Nadiadwala

Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to share a heartwarming birthday wish for Sajid Nadiadwala. He shared some photos with the producer who launched him in the film industry and wished him a blockbuster year ahead. He captioned the post, "Happiness health and success always wish you a blockbuster year ahead sir #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies". Check out Tiger Shroff's post below:

Happiness health and success always â¤ï¸ wish you a blockbuster year ahead sir #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/i9GygSupX5 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 18, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a photo with Sajid Nadiadwala. She wrote a heartfelt message on her Instagram story for the filmmaker that read, “Happy birthday Nadiad!!! Here’s to 10 years of friendship and loads more blockbusters!!! Happy birthday”. Check out her post below:

Tiger Shroff's movies

Tiger Shroff debuted with Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti. Since then, he has carved a niche for himself as an action hero. He also collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala for the Baaghi movie series. The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 and his upcoming films include Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath part one, among others.

In 2020, Tiger Shroff debuted as a singer with his music video called Unbelievable. Earlier this year, he released his second single as a singer called Casanova.

Jacqueline Frenandez's movies

Jacqueline Fernandez made her acting debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin. However, she got her breakthrough after working with Emraan Hashmi in Murder 2 which released in 2011. She was then cast as the female lead in several mainstream Bollywood projects like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3 and Judwaa 2. The actor was last seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer in 2020. She is currently working in Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey. Besides that, she will also play a crucial role in Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police.

Image Credits: @jacquelinefernandez/@nadiadwalagrandson Instagram

