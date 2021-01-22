Tiger Shroff Grooves To The Tunes Of 'Casanova', Fans Gush Over His Scintillating Moves

Tiger Shroff recently showcased his singing skills yet again in front of his fans and received a massive amount of love from them. Tiger Shroff’s song 'Casanova' was recently released and made all his fans groove to the impeccable beats along with the actor’s stunning dance moves. He also shared a video clip on social media depicting some of his dance moves along with his choreographer on his song. Let’s have a look at what he shared.

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this breathtaking video clip of himself dancing to the tunes of his latest song, 'Casanova'. He also mentioned in his caption how he was jamming on his brothers' choreography on his song, Casanova and later stated how he hoped that his fans would like it. He then mentioned the names of the choreographers of his song while one of them was dancing along in the video.

With a mesmerizing piece of visual effects, Tiger Shroff and his choreographer created an amazing video of them showcasing some of their most spectacular moves. They both can be seen in a similar attire wearing a black turtleneck tee paired with black pants and black hats. They paired it with white coloured sneakers and a set of cool sunglasses.

As the fans are also loving Tiger Shroff’s song, they took to his Instagram post and poured in love for the latest video clip of his sizzling dance moves. Many of them mentioned in the comments how thrilled they were to watch him groove while many others dropped comments such as ‘wow’, ‘awesome’ and ‘hero’ for his latest post. Let’s take a look at some of the fans’ comments on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post and see how they reacted.

Tiger Shroff’s movies

Along with the actor’s singing talents, Tiger Shroff’s movies are also loved by his fans. Some of Tiger Shroff’s movies are namely Heropanti, A Flying Jatt, Welcome To New York, Munna Michael, War, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, etc and he has also won several awards and accolades for his stunning acting skills.

