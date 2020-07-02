Tiger Shroff Guides A Young Fan Who Got Injured While Practicing Stunt At Home

Tiger Shroff recently made a day of his little die heart fan who reportedly got injured while trying out the actor’s stunt at home. As per reports, the eight-year-old Delhi boy, Aaditya Jain was immediately given medical aid after he received injuries. Apart from the medical help, the little fan also received a set of guidelines by his idol himself and also an opportunity to meet him whenever the little one visits Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff guides a young fan

According to reports, the young fan caused trouble to his parents and didn’t take his insulin shots, post the injury. As per reports, soon after the little one got hurt, his parents someone managed to get in touch with Tiger Shroff and informed him about the entire incident. After knowing about the news of his little fan, the actor spoke to Aaditya through a video call.

According to reports, the Student of the Year 2 actor explained his young fan about the safety of the actors while they perform the stunts on the call. Tiger reportedly informed the little one that all the actors and adults perform the stunts under the supervision of experts. Tiger also reportedly told Aaditya to not try such deadly life taking stunts which can prove fatal for him. As per reports, the actor made sure that he convinced the boy to take his insulin shots and take care of his health in the 10 minutes call. Reportedly, Tiger even invited Aaditya and family to meet him the next time they are in Mumbai.

Sometime back, the actor who is quite active on social media shared a video where he is seen performing a stunt. On June 28, Tiger took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him. In the video, he was seen in a black track pants and a vest. He is seen performing a stunt while at his gym. In the video, he has used an effect that makes it feel like several people are doing the stunt. Disha Patanit took to the comment section of the post and left a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji on the post. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor who was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his debut film.

(Image credit: Tiger Shroff/ Instgram)

