Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Flip Jump Leaves Disha Patani In Awe; Watch Video

During this time of lockdown, a lot of celebrities are taking to social media to share updates on how they are spending their time indoors. Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen performing a stunt. Take a look at the post shared by the Baaghi actor.

Tiger Shroff performs a stunt

On June 28, Tiger took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him. In the video, he was seen in a black track pant and a vest. He is seen performing a stunt while at his gym. In the video, he has used an effect which makes it feel like several people are doing the stunt. Disha Patanit took to the comment section of the post and left a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji on the post. Take a look at the clip below to know more.

Before this, Tiger has also often shared old videos of him doing stunts during the lockdown. On Friday, May 29, he shared a video of himself performing a stunt. He then also gave a quirky caption to the video. In the captions, he wrote, "Good thing my spidey sense kicked in.... people driving around post quarantine be like 🙉". In the video, he is seen standing in a grey sleeveless t-shirt and a denim pant. He is seen jumping above a running car just before the car hits him. Take a look at it here.

After creating a box office record with War, Tiger was last seen on the big screen in the third instalment of the action-packed film Baaghi. The film, titled Baaghi 3 had Tiger Shroff starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. After a month of the film's release, the whole county was put under lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus.

After the release of his last film Baaghi 3, he had shared several BTS videos from the film franchise. At first, he had shared a video where he was seen practising for his stunts for Baaghi. The film was shot in Bangkok and he is seen practising with his co-stars from the movie. He captioned the post by writing, "Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of bangkokâ¤ï¸#baaghi1". take a look at the video here.

Behind-the-scene video from Baaghi 3

