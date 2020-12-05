Tiger Shroff Has Discovered New Way Of Playing Football, Have A Look

Tiger Shroff, in accordance with the action that he does on screen, regularly shares videos of his martial arts training and his heavy fitness routine. His fans and followers are well aware of the fact that the actor is a complete fitness enthusiast, something that Tiger Shroff’s Instagram reveals quite clearly. He has now uploaded a post on his Instagram in which he has devised his own way of playing football. Have a look at the latest one of his fitness videos on his social media.

Tiger Shroff comes up with a new way of playing football

Tiger has a number of various physical activities that he has passionately followed over the years. He is known for predominantly doing action films in the last few years and has never shied away from showing off his fitness and acrobatic skills in his films or his social media. In the latest Instagram post that he has uploaded, you can see him kicking a football in a different way than any regular person would. While displaying his skills in martial arts, the actor kicked the ball even as his trainer held it in his hand.

The video shows a few of his athletic kicks in quick succession. The caption of the post reads, “Cos sometimes i just miss playing âš½ï¸”. The actor, along with religiously following his fitness routine, is also passionate about sports. Yet again, he left his fans and followers impressed with his fitness in this video, as was evident in the comments they left on his Instagram post. In the coronavirus pandemic where the entire world is observing a brief period of quarantine, Tiger Shroff seems to have found a way to keep following his passion and hobbies.

Tiger Shroff has done many action films in his career, especially in the last few years. As a matter of fact, his very first film Heropanti saw him doing action sequences as well. His most popular action flicks come under the Baaghi franchise, which has three films in it. The last one of them released earlier this year and it also happens to be his latest film. Earlier, the actor had starred in War opposite Hrithik Roshan, which also happens to be an action-thriller.

