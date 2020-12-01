Tiger Shroff Shares Snippet From Dance Practice; Hilariously Justifies His Mellow Routine

Tiger Shroff in a recent post gave fans a small throwback by posting a dance rehearsals session from what seems like his 2015 single. The actor jovially said that the session was in place just a few minutes after lunch and therefore he appears to be doing little to no steps. Fans still found the video amusing and complimented the actor on the finesse of his dance moves.

Tiger Shroff shares a snippet from dance practice

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Believes Only Prateik Babbar Can Pull Off A Half-red And Half-black Look

Tiger Shroff in the Instagram video was seen dancing in quite a mellow fashion. While the others in Tiger Shroff's Instagram video were busting steps, the actor himself seemed quite relaxed. As the music played on, the background dancers provided a full energetic performance but Tiger seemed quite peaceful in his approach.

Upon first glance, one would assume that Tiger is not co-ordinating with the crew. However, Tiger in the video is actually tuning himself to perfect the steps for getting it right later on. However, the actor jovially talked about his slow moves, writing that he is rehearsing in a mellow fashion as he was called to practice just moments after lunch. He then joked by saying that he was killing the steps in head regardless of what he was doing physically.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff To Focus On Brand Commitments Before Starting With Film Schedules

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Says 'longgg Night But Worth It' As He Shares A Picture Of Himself On A Stage

Fans found the video amusing and praised Tiger for the honesty. Despite his restricted tuning, Tiger delivered some quality steps with perfection. He managed to get the best out of the small session that he was in and fine-tuned the dance well. The clean-shaven look of Tiger and the song playing in the background hints that the rehearsals may have been taken from the sets of his single, Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, which saw him collaborate with Atif Aslam.

Thus, fans loved the small trip down memory lane and complimented the actor on his steps. Despite not doing much in the video, Tiger eventually delivered a spectacular dance routine in the main video of the song. Take a look at the official song that featured the actor showcase some stunning dance moves-

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Gives Major Disco Vibes With Photos Of His Shoot In The 'city Of Dreams'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.