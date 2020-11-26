Tiger Shroff Gives Major Disco Vibes With Photos Of His Shoot In The 'city Of Dreams'

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff is shelling out major disco vibes with his latest candid photographs on Instagram. After flaunting his enviably fit physique in what appears to be from a live performance of an upcoming event, Tiger has shared some more glimpses of himself from the set of the same event to give fans a sneak-peek into his late-night shoot in Mumbai. In his latest IG post, the 30-year-old shared two candid photographs from his disco-inspired performance which left netizens intrigued as to what the War actor has in store for the masses.

Tiger Shroff shoots for something special in the 'city of dreams'

Earlier today, i.e. November 26, 2020, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to hike the excitement of fans about his upcoming surprise as he revealed shooting in the 'city of dreams' Mumbai till late at night. In the pictures shared by him from a well-lit stage set up right in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Tiger looked nothing less than dapper in a black sleeveless jacket paired with shimmery pants and black footwear, rounded off with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

In the first picture, the actor is seen looking down as he seemed to be bracing himself for the performance while in the second candid shot, he is seen performing with one of the background dancers next to a large disco ball as everyone was all smiles for the camera. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, he captioned the post, "2021....let there be lighttt #cityofdreams #nightshoot #mumbai (sic).

Check out Tiger Shroff's Instagram post below:

A couple of days ago, Tiger had shared yet another glimpse from the shoot of his live performance. In the picture posted by him, he sported an all-golden outfit and flaunted his chiselled abs as he performed in a circular prop lit with golden LED lights. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, the actor wrote, "About last night...longgg night but worth it...coming soon (sic)".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was recently making headlines after his upcoming film titled Ganapath Part One was announced by the makers. His first look motion poster from the highly-anticipated film was also launched by the makers on social media later. However, other Tiger Shroff's movies that are much-awaited by ardent fans include Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

