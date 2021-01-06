Tiger Shroff Shares The First Look Of His Second Single 'Casanova'; See Post

Tiger Shroff is all set to roll out another music video soon after fans adored him in the first song, Unbelievable, sung by him. The actor took to his Instagram today on January 6, 2021, to share the first look and motion poster of his second song Casanova. The actor’s fans and friends can’t wait for his new song and have shown their excitement in the comments under the post. Scroll down and take a look at the post.

Tiger Shroff shares first look of his second song Casanova

Actor Tiger Shroff shared the news that he is going to sing another song titled Casanova, after all the love and appreciation that his first attempt at singing received. The actor shared a motion poster and first look of his second song. The snippet starts with a silhouette of Tiger, with a fancy background and then the word Casanova appears, along with the chorus in the background.

Shroff is seen sporting an unbuttoned blazer, pants and a pair of sunglasses in the poster. He wrote along with the post that he is singing another single and that the fans' love and support on his first song Unbelievable has given him the courage to make another attempt at singing. The actor wrote, “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming”. The post has received over 148k likes within an hour of being uploaded on the photo-sharing platform. The comments are full of love and excitement from the actor’s fans and friends. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Actor Disha Patani also took to her Instagram stories and shared the first-look of Casanova. She wrote under it “Can’t wait” followed by the shocked and heart eyes emoji; she also tagged the actor. Take a look at her story here.

