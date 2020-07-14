Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Video, Says "this Particular Day Was Even Scarier"

Tiger Shroff in a recent post revealed that he was quite nervous and had stage fright during a particular instance. Tiger is known for his acrobatic skills and various stunts that he performs throughout his films. Hence during one such occasion, Akshay Kumar asked him to perform a stunt in front of a live audience at an event. Tiger shared the post on social media and said that it was this particular incident when he was quite scared to perform what he does best.

Tiger Shroff shares post of him doing a stunt

In the video, Akshay Kumar asks Tiger Shroff to perform a cartwheel and thus showcase his talent. In the video, Tiger looks quite delighted and composed as he goes through the stunt with a smile. Upon completing the marvellous act, the audience is in awe of the star and applauds him for his amazing stunt. However, according to Tiger Shroff, that was not how it seemed. The actor admitted that he was quite scared to go through with the stunt. He began his caption by saying that he usually does have stage fright however on that particular day it was even more as he was about to perform in front of Akshay Kumar.

Tiger called Akshay Kumar a legendary action hero and thus he hinted that perhaps this was the reason for his stage fright. Akshay Kumar is known for his amazing stunts and is one of the biggest action heroes.

Similarly, Tiger Shroff is known for his breathtaking stunts which are simply too thrilling for his fans to watch. Thus while performing his stunt in front of Akshay Kumar and a live audience, Tiger admitted that the day was "even scarier".

However, Tiger Shroff managed to complete the series of kicks with finesse and the audience was fairly impressed by it. Tiger Shroff added that this particular event happened at one of the tournaments organised by Akshay Kumar. Tiger in conclusion simply wrote that he is glad that he did not mess the stunt up.

He then added a few hashtags with words like “pressure” and “throwback” which hinted that the action hero felt a bit tensed while performing in front of the action hero Akshay Kumar.

