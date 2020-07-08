Anupam Kher's Hilarious Comment On Tiger Shroff's Shirtless Pic Will Crack You Up

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took a hilarious dig at Tiger Shroff's Instagram post. Tiger Shroff added a throwback picture on his media wall, in which he was seen sporting a shirtless look. Although many of Tiger Shroff's fans and friends went gaga over his ripped body, actor Anupam Kher left a rib-tickling response in the comments section, where he asked Tiger why he doesn't eat.

Interestingly, in the throwback picture, Tiger Shroff was seen posing for the camera while relaxing on a couch. Instagramming the picture, he wrote a caption, which read, "Jab daadi nahi aati this...[with a bird emoticon]". The image bagged more than 1M likes within a few hours and is still counting. Among all the praises, Anupam Kher, who is known to have a sense of humour and is also quite active on social media, wrote, "Why don't you eat something. Bones are coming out (sic)." Anupam Kher's witty comment bagged love from the netizens as it has more than 4k likes and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look at Tiger Shroff's shirtless picture and Anupam Kher's response to it.

Tiger Shroff's shirtless picture

Anupam Kher trolls Tiger Shroff:

Apart from this, Anupam has often grabbed the attention of internet users with some engaging and entertaining content on his social media feed. A couple of weeks back, Anupam Kher shared a video, in which he was seen dancing with his brother and mother on one of the most trending songs, Laxed (Siren beat). His mother's efforts to match the dance steps with Raju and Anupam in this hilarious video was loved by the netizens.

Talking about the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in an action-thriller flick, One Day: Justice Delivered, which also featured Esha Gupta. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's last venture- Baaghi 3, hit the theatres in March 2020. But, later due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the Ahmed Khan directorial took an OTT release, on Disney+Hotstar. Tiger Shroff has multiple projects in his kitty including, the sequel of his debut film Heropanti and the Hindi adaptation of a Hollywood film titled Rambo.

