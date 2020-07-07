Tiger Shroff Shares A 'no-daadi Look' On Instagram, Calls It 'bachpana'; See Pic

Tiger Shroff recently revisited his 'no beard days' by sharing a throwback post on Instagram. In the post, the War actor shared a picture of him with no beard and also gave his fans a chance to reminisce his look from his debut film Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff shares major ‘no beard’ throwback post on Instagram

The lockdown led to the entertainment industry coming to a standstill. But this did not stop celebrities to entertain their fans on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities are regularly performing social media challenges, posting throwbacks, and sharing their quarantine routines. Tiger Shroff, too, is not behind in sharing his life updates.

Apart from sharing his workout and training routines, Tiger recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback pictures with his fans and followers. Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself. In this picture, the actor is sporting a 'no beard' look.

Tiger Shroff’s look in this throwback picture was quite similar to his debut film Heropanti. While talking about this picture, Tiger wrote the caption, “Jab daadi nahi aati thi #bachpana”. Apart from sporting this look, Tiger Shroff showed off his amazing physique in the picture. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post here.

Tiger Shroff has proved time and again that he is an action. Apart from his films, the actor often shows off fit and well-toned physique. The Baaghi 3 actor also has been sharing his gymnastic skills with his fans and setting some major fitness goals for them.

In an Instagram video shared a few weeks ago, he performed a flip with the utmost ease. This video left many of his fans stunned. The comment section of the Instagram video was filled with compliments and praises for Tiger and his dedication towards maintaining his body. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram video here.

Moving on, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3, which was a hit at the box-office. He starred opposite his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the film. Before Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film War. This film was also a success at the box-office.

