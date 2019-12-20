Tiger Shroff's Best Iconic Dance Numbers That Are A Must-add To Your Party Playlist

Tiger Shroff is in the news due to his latest release War, alongside Hrithik Roshan which was doing extremely great at the box office. In the movie, along with his action and fighting skills, Tiger is also seen exhibiting some amazing dance moves. Tiger is one of the few Bollywood celebs who is also an expert dancer. Here are some of Tiger Shroff’s best dance numbers in Bollywood.

1: Ding Dang - Munna Michael:

In Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer, who idolises the King of Pop: Michael Jackson. The song Ding Dang sees Tiger showing off his swag through his amazing dancing skills. The song is a tribute to his father, actor Jackie Shroff. The song features Niddhi Agerwal who is seen grooving along with Tiger to some funky music. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra.

2: Mundiyan - Baaghi 2:

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 had a party number titled Mundiyan. The song was a revamped version of the late Labh Janjua-voiced Mundiyan Te Bach Ke that released in 1996 under the music label of Punjabi MC and went on to become a massive hit. The song has very catchy music and lyrics. Disha is seen sporting a lehenga in the song alongside Tiger who is seen sporting a traditional ensemble. The song gives party vibes and gives a youth touch to the old song. The song is sung by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal.

3: Beat Pe Booty - A Flying Jatt:

The song sets itself apart from all others due to its unique dance moves that are choreographed on peppy, catchy music. Jacqueline D'Souza and Tiger Shroff are seen killing it with their moves. Jacqueline's twerking moves are like her matrix-like step in the song and it soon became the next iconic dance move in Bollywood.

4: Jai Jai Shivshankar - War:

War released a while back, and it did great at the box office, according to the trade reports. Tiger is showing off some intense action skills in this thriller-drama. The song, Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie is enjoying immense popularity amongst the audience, as it the first time the two expert dancers Tiger and Hrithik are seen dancing together on screen. The iconic moves by the duo gained popularity for the song.

