Best Of 2019: Tiger Shroff Stands Strong With Several Releases And Achievements

Tiger Shroff debuted in the year 2014 in the film Heropanti. Since then, he has been widely appreciated for his stunts, dance steps and also his diverse acting skills in many of his films. We take a look at his best achievements in the year 2019-

Tiger Shroff's achievements:

The best highlight of the year 2019 for Tiger Shroff, is the film War. The biggest blockbuster of the year according to many Box Office reports is the film War. The movie also starred Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor. The film had some interesting action scenes as well as dance numbers.

Tiger Shroff won the Actor of the year by Nickelodeon awards for the film Student of the Year 2. Tiger Shroff won nominations for his film War and SOTY 2 in Star Screen and other award shows. Tiger's win was much deserved.

According to several media reports, Tiger Shroff is dating Disha Patani. Their appearances together at movie premiers and dates were loved by the media. Tiger Shroff’s birthday wish to Disha was also loved by the fans.

Tiger Shroff surprised his fans in the film Student Of The Year with his exhilarating fight and dance scenes in the film. Another highlight of the film was the actor's special dance song with Alia Bhatt. The dance number was the best one in the film. The Hook Up Song became a popular party number for 2019.

