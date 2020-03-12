The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tiger Shroff Carries A Little Fan On Shoulder While Posing For A Happy Picture

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff is currently enjoying the success of his movie 'Baaghi 3'. Recently, the actor was seen posing for a happy picture with his little fans. See pic

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is currently basking in the success of his movie Baaghi 3. The actor returned to the screen as Ronnie in Baaghi 3. He portrayed the same character in the previous two installments of the movie. Tiger Shroff is featured alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. Recently, Tiger Shroff was spotted making his little fans happy by clicking pictures with them.

In this adorable picture of Tiger Shroff with his two little fans, Tiger is seen holding a little girl on his shoulders while a little boy poses standing next to him. The two kids seem extremely happy meeting the Bollywood star. Tiger Shroff is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a basic black full-sleeve T-shirt and black bottoms. The two kids are adding more colours to the picture with their beautiful outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dev (TIGERIAN) 🐯🐯🐯🐯 (@tigershroffworldfc) on

It seems like Tiger Shroff has a huge fan following among kids as recently Tiger Shroff's mother also shared an adorable picture where he was seen posing with a kid fan. Tiger was seen holding him and posing for a good picture. 

Also Read| 'Baaghi 3': BTS pics of Tiger Shroff with Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma

Also Read| Tiger Shroff attends 'Baaghi 3' screening at Bandra along with sister Krishna Shroff

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The film marked the return of Tiger Shroff in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh is seen essaying the role of Tiger’s brother whereas Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady of Baaghi 3. The story revolves around Ronnie, who stands up against the nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Also Read| Baaghi 3 box office collections: Tiger Shroff's film stands strong post Holi

Also Read| 'Baaghi 3' BO collection: Tiger Shroff's film stands tall, continues to grow beyond metros

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
INDIA NEEDS TO GET INTO VACCINE PRODUCTION IN A BIG WAY: KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Subramanian
SWAMY FEARS BANKRUPTCY
Cristiano Ronaldo
CRISTIANO RONALDO QUARANTINED