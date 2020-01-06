Tiger Shroff Obliges Fans By Showing Off His Chiseled Body; Watch Video

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche in Bollywood with his skilful acting and charming looks. The chocolate boy does not cease to impress fans with a sizzling body, all thanks to his fitness regime. Recently, the actor swept the audience off their feet by showing off his six-pack abs. The actor was busy shooting for his upcoming film where several of his fans gathered at the location and started cheering for him. In one of Tiger Shroff's videos that were shared by a fan, the actor could be seen showing off his six-pack to the crowd and the audience was cheering and screaming saying, “six-pack dikhana fir se." Seems like the actor has impressed the audience with his chiselled body. Check out the video and some pictures uploaded by fans.

However, this is not the first time that Tiger has shown off his sculpted body as the actor keeps sharing pictures of himself flexing muscles on Instagram. Here are some pictures of Tiger where he is seen posing shirtless on social media. Check them out.

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3 will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The plot of the movie is still unknown but fans are waiting to watch Tiger Shroff in an action-movie again after watching his splendid performance in War. The benchmark set by War is very high and fans are expecting something impressive once again from him. Baaghi 3 will hit the silver screen next year.

