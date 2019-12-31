Tiger Shroff's Hysterically Funny Comment On Sister's Instagram Post Leaves Fans In Splits

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are one of the adored siblings pairs in Bollywood. This sister-brother duo has always been together, be it workout or travel. This action shows the bond between them is really strong, and understanding. Krishna and Tiger Shroff have always been active on social media handles and they are seen sharing and updating their fans about their daily activities. On Monday, Krishna Shroff shared a series of the picture with her boyfriend and Tiger’s comment on it left everyone in splits.

Krishna Shroff posted a few pictures with her boyfriend Eban Hyams while thanking him for being her best friend and soul mate. In the photo, she is seen in a bikini next to a swimming pool. She looks stunning, flaunting her beautiful tattoos.

Krishna captioned the photo saying, "Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. @ebanhyams"

Tiger commented, "Poor Eban." Krishna responded to it saying, "@tigerjackieshroff Love you too. (sic)"

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Shraddha Kapoor in 2020. He was last seen in War alongside Hrithik Roshan. Krishna Shroff is yet to make her Bollywood debut. However, she has done some short movies and documentaries until now.

