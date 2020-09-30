Tiger Shroff Aces At Series Of Backflips On Beats Of His Song 'You Are Unbelievable'

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a video of him working out. In the video, the actor was seen performing a series of backflips. He was seen moving his body to the beats of his own song You Are Unbelievable. As the video starts, the camera angle rotates at 360 degrees while Tiger Shroff does his first backflip.

Later in the video, the camera angle rotates with Tiger Shroff as he jumps again backward for a perfect landing. In the end, he again flips back and ends it with a jump. The actor is spotted wearing a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with red joggers. Fans in huge numbers appreciated him with several heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram video.

Tiger Shroff announces You Are Unbelievable dance challenge

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video on Instagram saying that he feels quite lonely dancing alone, thus implying that he is waiting for the fans to join him on Youtube as he unveils the dance video for his hit debut single You Are Unbelievable. The actor was widely appreciated for his song. You Are Unbelievable also made it to YouTube India's Top 10 trending list. Thus banking on the hype of the song, the actor has now released a dance video for the same song, in the form of a dance challenge.

He uploaded a video in which he can be seen shaking a leg on the rhythm of the beat as the song plays in the background. The actor is seen effortlessly dancing and managed to win over his fans in the short announcement clip. Fans admired Tiger for his impeccable and near-perfect dancing skills. They lauded the grace with which he performed in the dance video.

Tiger Shroff shared the video with the caption, "It’s pretty lonely dancing all by myself ðŸ˜‹ can’t wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge â¤ï¸ #unbelievable #dancecover #outnow #unbelievabledancevideo". You Are Unbelievable is helmed by Punit Malhotra. The song marks the debut of Simona Jesenska, who is a Polish model. Take a look:

