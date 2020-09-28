Tiger Shroff Recovers From His Injury; Performs 'Feels Good To Fly Again' Action Stunt

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle to share the good news of recovering from an injury. He posted a video practicing his famous kicks to the beats of his new song, ‘You’re Unbelievable’. He perfectly performed his trial and landed successfully while his fans gave a thumbs up to his awesome stunt. Let’s take a look at what Tiger Shroff shared on his Instagram.

Tiger Shroff's motivational post

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared that he has recovered from his injury and is back in action to perform all his Martial art moves. He posted a video clip of himself trying out a stunt and landing successfully. He stated in the caption as to how good he feels to fly again after his injury. He hoped that his fans had an “unbelievable” week and urged them to make the unbelievable believable. Tiger Shroff’s music video just released so he added his song to his video too. His fans came out and applauded him for the recovery and showered all hearts in the comment section. Take a look at the comment section to know how much his fans love him.

Also Read Tiger Shroff's 'You Are Unbelievable' Gets A Tabla Version From A Fan; Watch Video



Recently, Tiger Shroff made his debut as a singer. His song, 'You’re Unbelievable', has got his fans talking as they now have a chance to see Tiger Shroff singing and dancing in the same video. They sent loads of love to him through social media and in return, Tiger Shroff thanked them for all the love and beautiful wishes for his song. The Heropanti actor took to his Instagram and sang a few of his favourite lines from his new song in order to thank his fans and asked them about their favourite lines from the same song. He received many videos from his fans performing to the tunes of You’re Unbelievable and he shared a few clips from fans in his Instagram stories as well.

Also Read Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Perfectly Sculpted Body; Fans Call Him 'an Inspiration'



Here’s another one of his posts that he shared a few days ago when he was not injured. This video received many compliments from fans as well as many celebrities such as Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Rahul Dev, among others.

Also Read Tiger Shroff's Abs Spark Hilarious Comments From Celebs On Instagram; Read Here

Also Read Tiger Shroff Sings 'You're Unbelievable'; Urges Fans To Sing Some OF Their Favourite Lines

Image Source- Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.