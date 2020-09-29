Tiger Shroff Gets 'lonely' As He Waits For Fans To Join Him For 'Unbelievable' Dance Cover

Tiger Shroff has once again created a buzz after his You Are Unbelievable music single became a huge hit. The actor finally announced the arrival of the dance cover for the You Are Unbelievable song by him. Thus taking to social media, Tiger Shroff posted a video teaser of what fans can expect from the upcoming dance video.

Tiger Shroff announces You Are Unbelievable dance challenge

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Recovers From His Injury; Performs 'Feels Good To Fly Again' Action Stunt

Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff wrote that he feels quite lonely dancing alone. Thus implying that he is waiting for the fans to join him on Youtube as he unveils the dance video for his hit debut single You Are Unbelievable. The actor gained massive attention after his song trended on YouTube India among the top 10 list. Thus banking on the hype of the song, the actor has now taken to release a dance video for the same song, in the form of a dance challenge.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Bold Lip Colour Gets Tiger Shroff's Attention, Latter Says 'Liner On Point'

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's 'You Are Unbelievable': Know The Cast Of The Music Video

Therefore, he uploaded a video in which he can be seen grooving to the rhythm of the beat as the song plays in the background. The actor perfected the steps effortlessly and managed to win over his fans in the short announcement clip. Fans admired Tiger for his impeccable and near-perfect dancing skills. They applauded the grace with which he performed and mentioned that they cannot wait to see him dance in the full video.

In the caption, Tiger also added that he is starting a “You are Unbelievable” dance challenge. In the past, such challenges have proven to go viral with several social media stars attempting them. Thus, Tiger has kept the trend alive and has begun this particular trend. Fans of the actor have already begun dancing and using the hashtag of this trend.

Tiger also shared a couple of videos with which he was quite impressed. He then closed the caption by thanking all the people who were involved in making the song.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Perfectly Sculpted Body; Fans Call Him 'an Inspiration'

The original video of the song You Are Unbelievable has garnered over 14 million views in a matter of days. It has also gone on to get over 2 lakh likes and has been trending in the Top 10 list in India for a while now. Fans have loved the song and praised Tiger's performance in it along with the makers who perfected the song for the artist.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.