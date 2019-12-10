Tiger Shroff's Mother Posts An Adorable Picture Of The Two On Instagram

Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry currently. He has delivered several hits over the years and is considered to be an A-list action star. Currently, the actor is working on Baaghi 3 and is often seen posting many snippets from the sets of the upcoming film.

Ayesha Shroff can't stop smiling as she sits on son Tiger Shroff's lap

Recently the actor's mother shared a cute moment she shared with her son on Instagram. Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to post a lovely photograph of her sitting on her son Tiger Shroff’s lap. She captioned the image as 'My kid only instead of him on my lap, it’s me on his'. Fans adored this post and showered picture with compliments in the comments.

Previously, Tiger Shroff's mother has often shared pictures of both her children. The renowned producer has also posted several pictures of Tiger from the sets of his film. In a recent post, she shared a photo with Tiger in Serbia, at the set of Baaghi 3. She expressed her appreciating for her son delivering shots shirtless in incredibly cold temperatures. She also sent out her best wishes to the entire crew who were working tirelessly in such conditions to deliver optimum results for the film.

Tiger’s last release War has gone on to become one of the biggest hits of 2019. The actor is currently in preparation of Baaghi 3 which is expected to be a mass entertaining action film. The film stars Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and his directed by Ahmed Khan.

