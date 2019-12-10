The Debate
Tiger Shroff: Watch Some Of The Best Dance Videos Posted By The Actor

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff is one of the most famous dancers in the Bollywood industry. He has come up with many different dance videos. Check out his best dance videos:

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shoff

Tiger Shroff is one of the best actor/ dancer we have in the industry today. Along with acting skills, Tiger effortlessly brings out his dancing and martial arts skills. Tiger's dance moves are a fan favourite. Tiger is also very active on social media where he constantly posts many of his dance videos. A few videos even show him dancing like Michael Jackson. Have a look: 

Tiger Shroff's best dance videos 

Tiger Shroff posted a dance video on Friday on his Instagram profile. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing to the popular song Le Gayi from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, which was performed by Karisma Kapoor. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Tiger Shroff is seen breaking dance moves along with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Vikram Swain. He captioned "Old is gold... loved this era and this song! And love the choreography of these guys."

Read: Dance Songs Of 2019 In Punjabi | Coka, Lehanga, Nira Ishq And More

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger Shroff often shares dance videos on Instagram and this is an old video of him dancing like Michael Jackson, his dance idol. He's seen dancing to the song of MJ, The Way You Make Me Feel just like MJ in the video. Disha Patani responded to the video with flame and awestruck face emojis. Shroff captioned the video as: "Mj - Let me show you how its done kid..just don't kick with the wrong leg.#mjforever #heroforlife 🙏 (sic)."

Read: Dance Songs Of 2019 In English | 'Old Town Road', 'Señorita', And More

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger didn’t just post one video on MJ’s song, but there are many more. Tiger is a big fan of Michael Jackson. He is seen dancing like MJ to Padmaavat’s Khalibali song as well.

Read: Dance Plus 3 Finalists Tarun Nihalani And Shivani Patel Tie The Knot In A Grand Ceremony

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in War, alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will be soon seen in Baaghi 3, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. 

Read: Malaika Arora Dances To Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s Song At A Surat Wedding. Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
