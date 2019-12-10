Tiger Shroff: Watch Some Of The Best Dance Videos Posted By The Actor

Tiger Shroff is one of the best actor/ dancer we have in the industry today. Along with acting skills, Tiger effortlessly brings out his dancing and martial arts skills. Tiger's dance moves are a fan favourite. Tiger is also very active on social media where he constantly posts many of his dance videos. A few videos even show him dancing like Michael Jackson. Have a look:

Tiger Shroff's best dance videos

Tiger Shroff posted a dance video on Friday on his Instagram profile. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing to the popular song Le Gayi from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, which was performed by Karisma Kapoor. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Tiger Shroff is seen breaking dance moves along with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Vikram Swain. He captioned "Old is gold... loved this era and this song! And love the choreography of these guys."

Tiger Shroff often shares dance videos on Instagram and this is an old video of him dancing like Michael Jackson, his dance idol. He's seen dancing to the song of MJ, The Way You Make Me Feel just like MJ in the video. Disha Patani responded to the video with flame and awestruck face emojis. Shroff captioned the video as: "Mj - Let me show you how its done kid..just don't kick with the wrong leg.#mjforever #heroforlife 🙏 (sic)."

Tiger didn’t just post one video on MJ’s song, but there are many more. Tiger is a big fan of Michael Jackson. He is seen dancing like MJ to Padmaavat’s Khalibali song as well.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in War, alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will be soon seen in Baaghi 3, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

