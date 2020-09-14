Tiger Shroff Unveils New Still From Debut Song 'Unbelievable'; Shares Release Date

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself. The actor shared a still from his upcoming debut song Unbelievable. He shared a close-up shot where he was seen posing with an intense facial expression for the picture. He was seen donning a messy look with an ungroomed beard and hair. He posted the picture with the release date of his song. He wrote, “#YouAreUnbelievable #22ndSept ðŸ“¸ @shariquealy”.

Fans in hug number appreciated Tiger Shroff’s picture with several heart and love emoticons. The actor's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also complimented him with an emoticon. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s picture.

Also Read| Aamir Khan snapped after Turkey visit row; Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Kareena step out

Also Read| 'Whistle Baja' to 'The Puppy Song', a look at all Tiger Shroff's songs by Raftaar

Tiger Shroff shares Unbelievable teaser

In the recent past, Tiger Shroff shared the teaser of his first debut song Unbelievable. In the teaser, a monochrome frame is set in which he is seen holding a mic as he softly shakes a leg while singing a song. The song's music can be heard in the background of the video. In the video, he can be seen donning a formal look with a shirt, tie and trousers.

Tiger Shroff's look is completed with a pair of sunglasses. He shared the video with the caption, "Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it ðŸ˜Š and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. â¤ï¸ #UnbelievableTeaser". The track has been penned by Avitesh and DJ Mayne. The song has been directed by Punit Malhotra. Unbelievable will be presented by Big Bang Music.

Also Read| Tiger Shroff drops teaser of his much-awaited debut song ‘Unbelievable’

Motion poster of Tiger Shroff's song

Tiger Shroff earlier shared a motion poster for the track that saw him donning a white shirt along with a tie. The actor also put on a pair of reflectors. Soothing music could be heard in the backdrop of the same. Unbelievable will be presented by Big Bang Music. Sharing the poster, the actor also wrote, "Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and I’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon." Ayesha Shroff, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra praised Tiger Shroff and showed excitement for his song.

Also Read| Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited music video 'Unbelievable' teaser to be out on Sept 12

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.