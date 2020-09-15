Who Is Parth Samthaan Dating? Disha Patani To Erica Fernandes; Alleged Linkups Of The Star

Television actor Parth Samthaan has become a household name after essaying the role of Anurag Basu in the rebooted version of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Throughout his career, Parth has been linked to many actors in the entertainment industry. Rumours of him dating prominent faces have surfaced online in the past. Here’s taking a look at all the Path Samthaan’s alleged girlfriends.

Disha Patani

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is now rumoured to be in relationship with Tiger Shroff. But, do you know that she was once dating Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan? A report by SpotboyE suggests that love brewed between the two back in 2012-2013. However, Disha Patani reportedly broke up with the actor when she found that Parth was reportedly cheating on her.

Ariah Agarwal

Ariah Agarwal and Parth made headlines last year after Ariah posted a series of pictures with latter on her Instagram account. The duo looks quite adorable as they pose for the camera. As soon as the pictures surfaced online, many fans speculated that something was cooking between the two. However, later in an interview with SpotboyE Ariah cleared the air stating that she is just good friends with Parth.

Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan pair Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan have wowed audiences with their sizzling chemistry on-screen. Essaying the role of Manik and Nandini, the duo garnered a separate Manan fan base during the show aired. Several rumours of them dating surfaced online, however now the duo shares an unbreakable bond of friendship which is evident on their social media platforms. Not only that, but Niti recently also got engaged to her boyfriend Parikshit Bawa.

Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead actors Erica Fernandes and Parth were rumoured to be dating each other. From leaving the sets together, to going on vacations, the duo made headlines numerous time. However, in an interview with DNA, Erica stated that the two are just friends.

Refuting their relationship, Erica added that rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry and that she has known Parth since they began working together. She further said that they are good friends and share a ‘great working relationship’.

Scarlett M Rose

The rumours of Samthaan dating the Splitsvilla 7 winner, Scarlett rose gained momentum, when the later was seen dropping sweet captions on his post online. One of the post shared by Parth also includes picture credits given to Scarlett. Take a look:

