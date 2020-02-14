The Debate
Urvashi Rautela, Tiger Shroff & Others Celebs Who Are Trained By Rajendra Dhole

Bollywood News

Rajendra Dhole is the genius who guided Bollywood celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Tiger Shroff, etc to achieve their fit bodies Check out who else.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Rajendra Dhole is a fitness expert who trains people to become fit and healthy. The trainer has guided multiple Bollywood celebrities who have set an example for millions in the country to stay fit and healthy. Let us take a look at the stars who were trained by this hardworking and successful gym instructor.

Bollywood celebrities who were trained by Rajendra Dhole

Urvashi Rautela

The gorgeous Bollywood diva is trained by Rajendra Dhole. Now we know the secret to that amazing figure the diva flaunts around. She is a very fitness conscious girl and workouts daily thanks to her devoted trainer. see the pictures and videos of the actor and the trainer below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajendra Dhole (@rajendradhole) on

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest and most athletic actors in Bollywood. He has a great physique for which he needs to thank his hard work and dedication and also Rajendra Dhole as he trained the Baaghi actor too. Take a look at some of the videos and pictures of them together.

A post shared by Rajendra Dhole (@rajendradhole) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajendra Dhole (@rajendradhole) on

Disha Patani

The beautiful actor, Disha Patani is also trained by Rajendra Dhole. She is a fit and healthy celebrity who takes fitness very seriously. Check out these videos below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma shocked fans with his body transformation by getting ripped. This came by thanks to Rajendra Dhole and his determination. Check out the pictures and videos of the duo below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajendra Dhole (@rajendradhole) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajendra Dhole (@rajendradhole) on

Published:
