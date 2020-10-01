Tiger Shroff 'passes His Shades' Asking Fans To Show 'Unbelievable Moves' In New Challenge

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a video of him dancing on his song You are Unbelievable. In the video, the actor is seen shaking a leg on the beats of his song. The video has a black frame to it while Tiger Shroff is seen dressed in a white tank paired with black pants. His black pant is complemented with suspenders and the actor completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Tiger Shroff's Unbelievable Shades Challenge

Tiger Shroff shared the video so as to announce a dance challenge where he asked some of his friends and his fans to show their dance or singing skills on his song You are Unbelievable. The actor wrote, “Hey guys, passing my shades on to you, put them on and show me your unbelievable moves ðŸ˜ðŸŽ¶â¤ï¸ You can dance, sing, or do whatever you want and pass on the shades to whomever you want to nominate.” Tiger Shroff also nominated his celebrity friends to do the challenge. He nominated Punit Malhotra, Disha Patani, Amaal Malik, Paresh Prabhakar, Avi, Piyush Bhagat, Shazia Samji and Vikram Swain.

He also nominated Tigerians for the challenge. The actor called the challenge as Unbelievable Shades Challenge. Fans in huge number complimented Tiger Shroff for his video. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram update.

Tiger Shroff announces You Are Unbelievable dance challenge

Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared a video on Instagram where he mentioned that he feels quite lonely dancing alone, thus implying that he is waiting for the fans to join him on Youtube as he unveils the dance video for his hit debut single You Are Unbelievable. The actor was widely appreciated for his song. You Are Unbelievable also made it to YouTube India's Top 10 trending list. Thus banking on the hype of the song, the actor has now released a dance video for the same song, in the form of a dance challenge.

He uploaded a video in which he can be seen shaking a leg on the rhythm of the beat as the song plays in the background. The actor is seen effortlessly dancing and managed to win over his fans in the short announcement clip. Fans admired Tiger for his impeccable and near-perfect dancing skills. They lauded the grace with which he performed in the dance video.

Tiger Shroff shared the video with the caption, "It’s pretty lonely dancing all by myself ðŸ˜‹ can’t wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge âÂ¤ï¸Â #unbelievable #dancecover #outnow #unbelievabledancevideo". You Are Unbelievable is helmed by Punit Malhotra. The song marks the debut of Simona Jesenska, who is a Polish model. Take a look:

