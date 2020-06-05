Tiger Shroff Shares An Adorable Picture Of Mom Ayesha Shroff On Her Birthday

Tiger Shroff recently shared a beautiful picture of his mother on her birthday. In the picture, Tiger Shroff’s mom, Ayesha Shroff, is seen striking a pose as she smiles. Ayesha Shroff is seen sporting a fall look as she can be seen sporting a grey knitted sweater with a brown fur-jacket.

Tiger Shroff posted the picture with an adorable birthday wish for his mother. He wrote, “Thank God You Were Born Happiness always-mother!”. Check out the picture here.

Also Read| Tiger Shroff wishes to dance behind Hrithik Roshan & Vaani Kapoor in 'War' sequel

Tiger Shroff is quite attached to his family members. Besides promoting his work on Instagram, Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff share family photos on social media. A couple of months ago, they also shared adorable throwback photos of their Tiger on the occasion of his birthday. Tiger Shroff also shells out sibling goals by posting snaps with his baby sister, Krishna Shroff.

Ayesha Shroff is often seen sharing pictures of Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna. In the recent past, Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff shared a childhood picture of her kids. It was a monochromatic picture. The picture shared by Ayesha Shroff looked a little blur. However, her kids' smile is quite clearly visible. In the picture, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff were seen striking a wide smile for the picture. Tiger Shroff looked cute with his curls. Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, looked way too different with her bob cut hair. Ayesha Shroff captioned the picture, "My life''

Also Read| Ranjeet dances with daughter in adorable video, leaves Tiger Shroff impressed

Also Read| Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' becomes most-watched movie on smartphones, actor shares post

On the work front -Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff recently graced the big screens with Baaghi 3, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Baaghi 3 was the third instalment of the hit Baaghi franchise. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 released on March 6, 2020, to a good audience review. Tiger has Rambo as his next project. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is reportedly a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in the second half of 2020.

Also Read| Bollywood Quiz: How well do you know Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.