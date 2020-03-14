The Debate
Tiger Shroff Posts A Heartfelt Note On The Death Of His 'bro' JD; Fans & Celebs Show Love

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff is enjoying the success of his latest film, 'Baaghi 3'. He recently posted a heartfelt note for his cat which passed away. Read on to know more

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff  who is basking in the success of his recent action-drama Baaghi 3 at the box office shared a personal loss with his fans. He has a huge fan following on social media where he shared with his fans the loss of his cat, JD.

Read | 'Baaghi 3' BO Collection: Tiger Shroff's Film Stands Tall, Continues To Grow Beyond Metros

Tiger Shroff posts a heartfelt note on the demise of his cat

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle where he updated his fans that his cat, who had been living with him and his family for the past 17 years, passed away. In the heartfelt note posted by Tiger Shroff on Instagram, he mentioned how the cat was like a brother to him and how it always and only gave him and his family pure love and sheer happiness. Tiger further wrote that he hopes that he gets to meet JD in every lifetime and wished for his happiness, health and well being wherever it is. Tiger also added to his note that till the time Tiger goes and joins him, he hopes that he is happy and gets to play around. In the picture, shared by Tiger Shroff on his Instagram handle, his cat can be seen posing for the camera. Check out the post below.

Read | Tiger Shroff Not Disha Patani's 'best Friend'? Actor's Weekend Update Claims As Much

Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

As soon as Tiger posted the heartfelt note for his demised cat, fans and fellow celebrities from Bollywood expressed their condolences. From celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar to casting director Shanoo Sharma, all were seen sending out love to Tiger Shroff, his family and the cat. Many fans sent prayers and urged the Baaghi 3 actor to stay strong in this time of grief.

Read | Tiger Shroff Carries A Little Fan On Shoulder While Posing For A Happy Picture

Read | Throwback To Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff's "War", That Later Broke Box Office Records

 

 

