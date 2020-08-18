Tiger Shroff's Instagram Post About His Workout Sets Major Fitness Goals

Tiger Shroff, who is an avid fitness enthusiast, posted a video of his workout while at the gym. Several stars have returned to the gym now that some lockdown restrictions have been eased. Thus the action star too took to the gym and posted his intense workout session on social media.

Tiger Shroff is known for his amazing physique and dedication when it comes to health and bodybuilding. Thus showing off his toned body, the actor shared a few snippets from his workout with his fans.

Tiger Shroff posts snippets from his intense gym workout session

Despite the lockdown, Tiger Shroff and many stars did not cease to work out and continued their workout routines all through the months. However, due to restrictions on gyms, the actors were bound to limit their exercises at home to an extent. However, now that the gums have finally begun to ease up on restrictions, actors have been heading back and have begun to pump up their workouts. Tiger Shroff too seemed delighted to hit the gym after a while.

However, the actor looked perfectly in shape and well built. The video began with Tiger doing some bicep curls and thus showing off his ripped arms in the process. The actor did not caption the post and thus simply let the post be as it is; however, fans found incredible motivation in the post as per the comments.

As the video continued, Tiger Shroff was seen doing some pull-ups in the second phase of the video. Tiger is known to have a phenomenal physique and thus showing off his ripped back, the actor went ahead and did a few pull-ups. His back muscles were visible throughout the session and impressed several fans. Fans were also impressed by the sheer dedication of the actor in order to maintain his fit and healthy lifestyle.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released this year. He will be seen next in Heropanti 2 which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. He will also be seen in Rambo, directed by Siddharth Anand.

