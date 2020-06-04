Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' Becomes Most-watched Movie On Smartphones, Actor Shares Post

Quick links:
Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to reveal that his recent blockbuster action entertainer with Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 has become the most-watched movie on smartphones. As per a leading news website, the viewership of Baaghi 3 skyrocketed, as people stuck at home started consuming more OTT content due to the lockdown imposed. If the reports are to be believed, the film hit the record in May, after Disney+ Hotstar officially included the movie in its streaming list. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:
Also Read | Ranjeet Dances With Daughter In Adorable Video, Leaves Tiger Shroff Impressed
With the news shared, Tiger wrote: "#Baaghi3 is the most-watched movie on smartphones. 🎉 📎".If the reports are to be believed, the movie is followed by Taapsee Pannu's Thappad and Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium. Before its release on OTT, Baaghi 3 had successfully managed to surpass the collection of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in Gujarat, as the film has collected ₹11.50 crores in just five days. However, the national box office collections of the movie came to a standstill due to the lockdown imposed.
Also Read | Tiger Shroff Wishes Ahmed Khan On His Birthday, Says 'can't Wait To Work With You Again'
Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi, which revolves around the life of a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 11, 2020. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.
Also Read | Tiger Shroff Participates In The #BlackoutTuesday Movement; Adds Personal Touch Of Support
The actor was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, which went on to become one of the most successful films in 2019. In War, Tiger Shroff plays a protégé to Hrithik Roshan and the story of the action-drama revolves around the life of a secret agent, 'Kabir' who raises questions on the nation’s security. The much-loved action entertainer delivers an action-packed story with jaw-dropping stunt sequences.
The movie hit the cinema screens on October 2, 2019. Meanwhile, Tiger has Rambo in his pocket. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.
Also Read | Ranjeet Dances With Daughter In Adorable Video, Leaves Tiger Shroff Impressed
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.