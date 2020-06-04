Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' Becomes Most-watched Movie On Smartphones, Actor Shares Post

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to reveal that his recent blockbuster action entertainer with Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 has become the most-watched movie on smartphones. As per a leading news website, the viewership of Baaghi 3 skyrocketed, as people stuck at home started consuming more OTT content due to the lockdown imposed. If the reports are to be believed, the film hit the record in May, after Disney+ Hotstar officially included the movie in its streaming list. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:

With the news shared, Tiger wrote: "#Baaghi3 is the most-watched movie on smartphones. 🎉 📎".If the reports are to be believed, the movie is followed by Taapsee Pannu's Thappad and Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium. Before its release on OTT, Baaghi 3 had successfully managed to surpass the collection of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in Gujarat, as the film has collected ₹11.50 crores in just five days. However, the national box office collections of the movie came to a standstill due to the lockdown imposed.

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi, which revolves around the life of a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 11, 2020. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

Tiger- On the professional front

The actor was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, which went on to become one of the most successful films in 2019. In War, Tiger Shroff plays a protégé to Hrithik Roshan and the story of the action-drama revolves around the life of a secret agent, 'Kabir' who raises questions on the nation’s security. The much-loved action entertainer delivers an action-packed story with jaw-dropping stunt sequences.

The movie hit the cinema screens on October 2, 2019. Meanwhile, Tiger has Rambo in his pocket. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

