Tiger Shroff Takes Up Singing, Talks About His Positive Takeaway From The Lockdown Period

Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he has taken up singing in an interview with a media portal. The star said he was taking singing very seriously apart from other things. He also talked a bit about spending time with family. Read details.

Tiger Shroff recently spoke about a new passion - singing. He talked about how he had taken up singing during the lockdown and was really enjoying it. He added in the interview that the other things he was enjoying were meditation and exercising. He explained that the only thing that helped him cope through the lockdown was to divert his energy into something positive. Thus, he was spending a lot of time involved in his workout sessions and he also shifted some equipment from his gym to his house. He called the move a lifesaver and revealed that he had continued his workout while the lockdown was initiated. It has also been rumoured that the actor might sing in his new movie Heropanti 2.

In the interview, the actor was asked a bit about the lockdown and his experiences. Tiger started by explaining that the lockdown had really helped him spend some more time with his family. He mentioned how he had never spent so much time with his family before and now he was hanging out more with his sister and parents. He also explained how this was his only positive take from the lockdown phase.

Heropanti 2 and John Wick's poster

Tiger Shroff's new movie Heropanti 2 poster has recently received a bit of criticism as it looked a lot like Keanu Reeves's John Wick Chapter 3 poster. Both the posters have guns pointed at the main lead. Take a look:

Tiger Shroff is a famous Bollywood actor known for his smooth dancing and martial arts moves. He made his debut in the film Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon and the movie managed to rake in good numbers at the box office. He was later seen in movies like Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018) and War (2019), to name a few.

