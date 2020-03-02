Tiger Shroff’s Birthday: Mom Ayesha Shares An Unseen Picture With Heartfelt Note

Tiger Shroff turns 30 today and the industry has already started pouring in their heartfelt wishes for the actor. However, there was one wish that stood out among the rest. This special wish was from none other than Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Becomes The Target Of Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha’s special message

Ayesha Shroff took to her social media to share an adorable picture of Tiger Shroff paired with a heartfelt wish. In the picture, one can see an adorable throwback picture of Tiger Shroff dressed in a white kurta. Ayesha Shroff even called him “the best son” in the caption.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shares An Adorable Childhood Memory With Jackie Shroff

Check out Ayesha Shroff’s birthday wish for Tiger Shroff here:

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Reveals His Diet Plan For Cheat Days And It's Not What You Would Expect

Tiger Shroff is known to share a close bond with his family. The actor had revealed in a previous interview that he is more like his mother. Tiger has also shared many pictures with his sister, Krishna Shroff on his social media.

Tiger Shroff made his debut in Sabbir Khan’s 2014 action flick, Heropanti. Since then he has been one of the most popular faces in the industry, all thanks to his unique action stunts and dance moves that have left fans amazed all the time. He is one of the few actors among the younger lot in Bollywood to have achieved such an enormous success in such a short time.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be seen alongside his father, Jackie Shroff in his upcoming action flick, Baaghi 3. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and is the third instalment in the hit Baaghi franchise. The film is all set to release on March 6, 2020.

In addition to this, it was recently announced that Tiger Shroff will also be starring in Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his 2014 debut film. The film is scheduled to release in July 2021.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Reveals He Had A Huge Crush On This Co-star When They Both Were In School

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.