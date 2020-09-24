Tiger Shroff's 'You Are Unbelievable' Gets A Tabla Version From A Fan; Watch Video

After entertaining fans with his jaw-dropping action scenes in movies like War, Baaghi and more, actor Tiger Shroff has recently unveiled his debut song titled, Unbelievable. After weeks of anticipation, the actor took to his social media handle and announced his first song in collaboration with Pop-Culture, Big Bang Music. Fans are left stunned after watching the video and have been commenting on all things nice.

Now, fans and music lovers have been adding their touch to the music as they go on to share videos of them beatboxing, playing the guitar and more. It also seems like the actor has been enjoying these add-ons that are being done by fans. Tiger Shroff has been taking to his Instagram handle to share videos of some of his fans along with their music.

Among the many, the actor shared a video of a fan who plays a tabla version of the song. In the video, the fan can be seen sitting with the tabla and as the beat drops, he begins to play the tabla. Along with sharing the video, the actor also wrote, “Kya baat hai with all happy emojis”. Tiger also went on to tag the artist, “@raunakmishramusic1”. Watch the video below.

About the song

Tiger Shroff's album Unbelievable premiered on YouTube on September 21, 2020. In the music video, Shroff, who works as a hotel employee, falls in love with a beautiful co-worker. The two love birds are seen enjoying some quality time together while the music is playing in the background.

This song was released by a YouTube channel called ‘BGBNG MUSIC’ and currently has garnered over 7 million views. The song has been sung by the actor himself and has been composed by Kevin Pabon, Daniel Glavin, and Avitesh Shrivastav. Watch the video below.

Talking about the song

Talking about the song and his foray into music, the actor said in a press statement that he always wanted to sing and dance to his own music. And now he has finally got the chance to do it. He added that he is so excited to kick start this journey as there is so much to learn and explore. Last week, the actor also released an introduction to the song talking about how he was influenced by the likes of Michael Jackson while growing up, and how it has shaped his sensibilities.

