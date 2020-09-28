Tiger Shroff Sings 'You're Unbelievable'; Urges Fans To Sing Some OF Their Favourite Lines

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video clip on Instagram where he can be seen singing his new song. He posted this video in order to thank his fans for the lovely wishes that he received for his latest song, You’re Unbelievable. Let’s check out Tiger Shroff’s video where he is seen singing a few lines from his own song and asking his fans to send out their clips too. Take a look.

Tiger sings for fans as a 'Thank You' gesture

Tiger Shroff recently amazed his fans when he took to his Instagram and shared a video clip where he can be seen singing to the tunes of his latest song. His fans went crazy when they heard Tiger singing melodiously to the tunes of ‘You’re Unbelievable’. The actor had recently released his new music video and received huge appreciation and love for his debut as a singer. Therefore, he decided to post a video clip in order to thank his fans for all the love they bestowed on him for his music video. He sang some of his favourite lines from his new song. He later asked his fans to sing a few of their favourite lines and share it with him. His fans loved the song and his voice and took to the comment section to praise his singing talent. Check out the comments.

Tiger Shroff shared his new music video on his Instagram handle a few days ago. The actor was pretty excited as it was his debut performance as a singer. He shared this video and stated in the caption as how he thought that jumping off a building to another was tough, but singing was the most challenging yet fulfilling experience for him. He paid his highest respects to the musicians across the globe. Many of his fans jumped with joy after listening to his amazing performance in his music video. Many of the fans and celebrities showered love in the comment section while one of the celebrities lauded him by saying how stepping out of the comfort zone was a beautiful thing.

Image Source- Tiger Shroff's Instagram

