Tiger Shroff Reminisces Days When He Was 'in Shape'; Challenges Self With A Countdown

Tiger Shroff is in a nostalgic mood as the Baaghi actor took to Instagram to appreciate his old fitness regime and shape. The 30-year-old actor is known for his seamless body. Be it any song shoots or high octane action scenes, Tiger Shroff has one scene dedicated to his shirtless, fit self . However, the past few days under quarantine and social distancing due to coronavirus in India, have taken a toll on the actor’s body, according to his Instagram post.

In the picture that Tiger Shroff shared, he is revealing his well-built body from waist up. He is looking at his own packs in the picture. His defined abs and his well-toned muscles were evident from the pic he shared. He is standing in front of a building and also nearby many water puddles. The actor seems ready for the next shoot scene while this picture was being taken.

Check out Tiger Shroff's Instagram post regarding his body during coronavirus lockdown

Tiger Shroff shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, “Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha 😭 ...ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys.” According to his caption, he is hopeful that after the coronavirus lockdown he will get back in shape. Fans had several reactions to the picture. Some fans wrote that his body still looks perfect, while some were happy to see him take the challenge. Some simply poured heart emoji’s on the picture.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram picture before the coronavirus lockdown

