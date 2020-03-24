Tiger Shroff Says He's Getting Fat Eating Homemade Food & Being Fit Is An Illusion Now

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has put the whole nation under lockdown. Stars and celebs who were busy with shooting schedules and other activities have also been stopped from working. Bollywood celebs also practicing self-quarantine and are promoting social distancing.

Recently, Tiger Shroff was asked about how he is spending his time in self-quarantine during the Coronavirus pandemic. Here is what he had to say. Read

Tiger Shroff on his time in self-quarantine

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Tiger Shroff expressed that he is at home only and is spending time with his mom, dad, and his younger sister. He added that spending time with them is like a treat to him. The War actor further said that he wanted to do it, but not in theses circumstances but in good times. He said that he is half happy right now.

The Baaghi actor also talked about his workouts and said that he does not have a home gym and added that he has a treadmill so he exercises on it. He was then also giving his fans a motto to live by in this time of stay-at-home crisis. He expressed that all should follow "Eat. Sleep. Repeat" during this time.

He was also asked about what he eats during his time at the house to which Tiger Shroff added that he has been eating home food which is making him fat. He also added that his being fit as a fiddle is only an illusion now.

On the professional front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. His previous film War with Hrithik Roshan broke records at the box-office.

