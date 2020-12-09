Tiger Shroff takes action a notch higher with 10-feet-high kick, leaves fans amazed

Actor Tiger Shroff who is known for his unmatchable athletic and acting skills took to Instagram and shared a video of his 10-feet-high kick. While captioning the post, the Heropanti actor wrote, “10 ft ... I think its time to take the roof higher.”

Tiger Shroff shares a breathtaking video of his stunt

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff was the first one to drop a comment under the post and shared several heart-shaped emoticons. Actor Rahul Dev wrote, “Flier.” Tiger is known for predominantly doing action films in the last few years and has never shied away from showing off his fitness and acrobatic skills in his films or his social media. In the latest Instagram post that he has uploaded, he can be seen kicking a football in a different way than any regular person. While displaying his skills in martial arts, the actor kicked the ball even as his trainer held it in his hand.

Earlier, on December 5, Tiger had shared another stunt rehearsal video from his training session. The 30-year-old actor shared a clip of him practicing a flying kick with his trainers. In the video, he was seen hitting a ball that his trainers were holding. He noted, “Cos sometimes I just miss playing,” using a football emoticon. The video shows a few of his athletic kicks in quick succession.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shroff recently unveiled the first look of his forthcoming action-thriller Ganpath. Along with the poster, the Baaghi actor noted, “Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook.” The makers of the film have hinted at an action-packed, multi-part film franchise that will match and rival the standards set by Hollywood’s genre-defining action movies. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., Ganpath is directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film begins in mid-2021.



