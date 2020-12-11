Disha Patani Reveals Who Her 'favourite Hero' Is And It's Not Tiger Shroff; Any Guesses?

On December 10, 2020, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and revealed her favourite hero and it’s not her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. She started a question-answer session with her fan club on her Insta stories. When a fan asked her who is her favourite hero, she answered it’s martial artist Jackie Chan with a loving face emoticon. Last year, Disha Patani in an interview with a leading women’s magazine had revealed that her favourite Bollywood action star was Tiger Shroff. Disha has been linked to Tiger Shroff on many occasions as both go to the same gym, are seen on-screen together and are loved by their fans too.

Disha Patani interacts with her fans on IG

She started the question-answer session with her fan club on her Insta story. She wrote, “My lovely fc’s its been too long” with a red heart. Her fans asked her many questions such as who is the person she looks up to when she feels low, to which she responded that it’s her sister Khushboo Patani. Another question asked by her fans, “What’s the best thing you learnt in this lockdown period?”. She responded, “Less is more” with a funny tongue hanging face emoticon. She further revealed that Black Clover is her favourite anime and her favourite Hollywood movie is Avengers. She also informed her fans that she is a beach person than a mountain person.

Further, Disha also told her fans about her fantasy profession, which is to work with the Discovery Channel. The MS Dhoni actor informed her fans that she loves watching Korean drama. She concluded the question-answer session saying, “Way past my bedtime. Hehe, gn everyone. Stay healthy and happy, love always” with a red heart and flower emoticon.

Disha Patani is an active member of social media. She has a massive fan base and manages to gain an intense amount of attention from her fans with her social media posts. She has been dating actor Tiger Shroff since quite a long time now but the duo never addressed the rumours about their relationship. The couple recently jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation. Tiger recently shared a video doing a backflip by the waterfront. Disha Patani dropped several praising hands emoticon and a red heart in the comments.

Image Source: Disha Patani Instagram

