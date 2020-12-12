Tiger Shroff Reveals The Name Of His First Crush Through Recent Instagram QnA Session

Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to hold a Q and A session for all his fans. He made a wide variety of revelations through this session and most answers have been leaving the fans shocked. He mentioned in one of the segments that he had a crush on his history teacher as a student. Tiger Shroff also spoke highly of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun and his Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor as people asked him his stance.

Tiger Shroff's first crush

Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to social media to give out a few inner details about his personal and professional lives. He answered a series of difficult questions, letting his fans know him a little better than they already do. During this question and answer session held on December 11, 2020, the actor also revealed who his first ever crush was. He said that he had a crush on his history teacher as a student and the new piece of information has left quite a few people surprised.

Tiger Shroff also spoke about his obsessions in life, while focusing on his positive habits. One of his fans was wondering if the actor has ever been addicted to a habit or substance of any kind. The actor said that he is generally addicted to his family as they form a major part of his life. He also wrote that he loves his job which explains how he gives his hundred per cent to his career. Tiger Shroff has also expressed his love for exercise and fitness through this post.

Actor Tiger Shroff also treated his fans with a stunning picture of himself while revealing the name of his favourite film, during the QnA session. He posted a mirror selfie where he was showing off his abs while flaunting the Spiderman toy that has been attached to the mirror frame. Through this response, he has indicated that he is a huge fan of the Spiderman films and they hold a special place in his heart. Have a look.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to feature in sequel films like Heropanti 2. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and has been scheduled for July 2021. This film will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

