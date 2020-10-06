Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Cheat Day Pumps; Says It's An 'unbelievable' Feeling

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his love for fitness. He recently shared an Instagram reel from his cheat day flaunting his biceps. Fans went gaga over the video as his body looks ripped even on cheat days. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram post.
Tiger Shroff, on October 6, took to his Instagram to share an Instagram reel of his pumps. He is seen bench pressing with dumbbells. Shroff is wearing a black sleeveless hoody. His biceps look pumped. He captioned his video as, "Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling." He referred to his latest single Unbelievable in the caption. He also used Instagram music for his reel and chose his song Unbelievable for the reel. Take a look at his reel:
Tiger Shroff's Instagram is often filled with his bare body pictures. He recently shared a picture of himself posing for the camera and flaunting his biceps. He is wearing a black vest and looks straight at the camera. He captioned the picture as, "Got my eyes on you." Fans rushed to shower him with love in the comment section. Here's the picture:
He had recently dropped a single wherein in sang and performed in the song. The song is called Unbelievable and got a huge response from the audience. So much that it even appeared on the Global Billboard chart. Tiger Shroff shared a screenshot of the chart where his song was on the top 6 new songs. He wrote a lengthy caption saying that he had never dreamt of this happening. He showed gratitude to his supporters.
Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about my debut single #unbelievable appearing on the billboard global charts. Only have my fans, supporters, and well wishers to thank â¤ï¸ðŸ™ Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game. Lots of love ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ #TopTrillerGlobalChart #YouAreUnbelievable https://www.billboard.com/charts/top-triller-global @iamavitesh @gauravxwadhwa @bgbngmusic @triller
Apart from his first single, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. In February this year, Tiger announced that he will soon be seen in his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film will hit the big screen on July 16, 2021.
