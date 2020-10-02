Tiger Shroff Launches His Own Face Mask Brand 'Unbelievable'

Masks have become an essential requirement for stepping out of the house because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thus a number of different companies have started selling their own masks. A number of celebrities have also stepped into this game and have started selling their own masks. Similarly, Tiger Shroff also started his own masks company which is called 'Unbelievable'. He shared the details of his brand through a social media post. Read more to know about Tiger Shroff’s unbelievable masks.

Tiger Shroff's 'Unbelievable' masks

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram account to share a post about his new face mask brand, Unbelievable. The actor shared a couple of pictures of himself wearing the mask and shared some details that show how to purchase them. He captioned his post with, “Thank you for all your love, I'm proud to share that our official #Unbelievable masks are now live, visit www.eumeworld.com now to grab yours, or find the link in my story swipe-up! Stay safe, stay inspired because #YouAreUnbelievable #EUMEMasks @eumeworld @gauravxwadhwa @bgbngmusic”. A number of his fans have been happy to see the Baaghi star release some os his own merchandise just like a number of other celebrities have been doing. Here are some fan reactions on Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable masks.

Tiger Shroff managed to make it to the Bollywood industry by delivering an amazing performance in his debut film, Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. Shroff is also known for giving some mindblowing films with action, parkour arts, and dance that is a rare combination to have. He has also been getting a number of offers from various directors and producers after his outstanding performance in Baaghi 2.

On the professional end, Tiger Shroff was last seen playing the lead role alongside Shraddha Kapoor in their action drama film, Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the famous Bollywood action thriller that has featured Tiger as the lead in all three films. The latest par is supposed to hit the cinemas on March 3, 2020, and been getting much attention from the fans. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners. The movie was a total hit and it managed to bring in around â‚¹1370.5 million through box office collections.

