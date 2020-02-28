Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana Add A 'desi Twist' To Shashank's Birthday Song; Watch

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan celebrated his birthday on February 27, 2020. His birthday bash turned out to be a grand affair and many Bollywood celebrities decided to be a part of his celebrations. Currently, a video from the birthday bash is going viral all over the internet. Shashank is seen cutting his birthday cake in the video while his celebrity friends have given a quirky twist to the birthday song while singing.

Shashank Khaitan's birthday bash was graced by celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, these celebrities decide to give a twist to the birthday song they sang for Shashank. As he cuts the cake, all of them can be heard saying out ‘Jor se bolo, Happy Birthday’ after the regular Happy Birthday song. Ayushmann and Aparshakti went on to add a Punjabi twist to the birthday song by saying ‘Main ni suneya, Happy Birthday’.

Shashank Khaitan's birthday video

The birthday boy kept his look casual with a green graphic t-shirt. While Varun looked cool in a funky printed shirt teamed with grey jeans and black shoes, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, went for all black and all-white look respectively. Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a black cami top with blue ripped jeans and sneakers.

