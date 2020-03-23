Tiger Shroff's Adorable Birthday Wish For Manager Makes The Internet Go "awww"

Tiger Shroff recently posted a bunch of pictures with his manager, Isha Goraksha, wishing her on the occasion of her birthday. He has also put out a paragraph indicating how close he is to her. He has called her a "kiddo" and also jokingly written how they will find her a husband this year.

Tiger Shroff’s birthday wish for his manager

Tiger Shroff recently put up a post on his official Instagram handle, wishing his manager a happy birthday. He posted two pictures with Isha Goraksha where he could be seen walking with his hand on her shoulder. In the caption for the post, Tiger Shroff has mentioned how he has always got her back.

He has also given her credit for being his manager, bodyguard, training partner, and food guide. He has also jokingly called her a monster in the appreciation post. Tiger Shroff also wrote that they will be successful in finding a husband for her this year. Have a look at the post here.

Tiger Shroff’s post for his manager also got appreciation from a number of other celebrities in the comment section. People can be seen appreciating his bond with his manager. They can be seen calling the gesture sweet and cute. Hrithik Roshan, Prateik Babbar, and Punit Malhotra are amongst the many people who commented on the post. Have a look at their comments here.

Tiger Shroff’s change of plans

Tiger Shroff recently posted a picture of his manager on his Instagram story, expressing how there is a change of plans in his schedule. He has written how he will be seeing everyone next year. He has also mentioned how on point the makeup of his manager is. Have a look at the story put up by the actor here.

Image Courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram

