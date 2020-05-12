Wedding Bells Chime For Krishna Shroff As Boyfriend Eban Hyams Says It's 'on The Cards'

Actor Tiger Shroff sister and health enthusiast Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram and went live along with her boyfriend Eban Hyams to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. The two lovebirds had spent some time together during the lockdown in Krishna's house in Mumbai. Eban is now back to Australia with his family, as per a news article.

Eban is keen to marry girlfriend Krishna

In the Instagram live video, the lovely couple talked about each other. Eban said that it was like an anniversary in a way for them and that the two of them wanted to celebrate it with their fans and audience. Eban sent out cheers to Krishna Shroff and also cheered for themselves as a couple. He revealed Krishna is making plans to fly down all the way to Australia to spend some quality time with him. Shroff is waiting for the paperwork to come through.

A fan asked Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams if they were married in the comments section. Eban lovingly claimed that while they are not married yet, but wedding was on the cards for them. He also said that if they were indeed married, they would have been wearing wedding rings.

Another fan brought out the possessive side of Eban when he called Krishna the' hottest woman on earth'. He laughingly said that she’s taken. Krishna thanked the fan and also claimed that she is taken.

Krishna Shroff also shared pictures and videos on her Instagram to commemorate the day with her boyfriend. She shared a snip from their live video and added the caption that she met her favourite human being one year ago. She then added a video of herself and Eban dancing to the tunes of One Dance by singer Drake.

Sharing these mushy videos on his Instagram story, Eban wrote how every day is a celebration with her, calling Krishna Shroff lovingly with her nick name, Kishu.

As per a news source, Eban Hyams and Krishna Shroff met for the first time at Soho House in Mumbai. The two started dating a month later. The news source also revealed that during an interview, Eban could not help gushing about his relationship with Krishna. He had shared that Krishna and his mother had a lot in common. He further shared that he wanted to be like his father always. Hyams said how Krishna Shroff possessed all those qualities that a person looks for in a partner. In the end, he revealed that all of this had made their bond strong.

