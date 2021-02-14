Tiger Shroff shares a glimpse of his 'first love', reveals what he 'miss doing on sets'

Actor Tiger Shroff who is known to ace daredevil stunts in films, recently took to Instagram and shared a video championing action stunts on the sets of two of his prominent films. The first video seems to be from Baaghi while the other clip is from Student of the Year 2. In the caption, the actor expressed his love for doing action sequences in the film, but on a contrary, he expressed that he is scared to perform in front of action artists from all over the world.

Tiger Shroff reveals his first love

“Scary keeping up with action artists all over the film world. Miss being on a set doing what I love #firstlove #actionmovies," he wrote. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff was the first one to pour in her love for the post and wrote, “Phenomenal.” The actor who is often seen sharing videos of his rehearsals and training sessions on social media sometimes back posted a throwback video in which he can be seen sharpening his acrobatic skills along with his team of trainers. The actor mentions how his trainers pushed him hard and kept him going in the beginning and helped him achieve his goals. The video showed clips of the actor doing backflips with ease. He captioned the post and wrote, “Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we livin now.” (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is set to mesmerise his fans once again with yet another action thriller film Ganpath. In the film, the actor will be seen reuniting with his Herpanti co-star Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, Tiger who was last seen in Baaghi 3 is working on the sequel of Heropanti. Apart from making a mark with his films, the actor had also released his two singles Unbelievable and Casanova that has been treated well by his fans.

(Image credit: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram)

