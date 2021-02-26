Rakhi Sawant Visits Mother In The Hospital, Says, 'Maa Ke Charano Mein Saara Jahaan Hai'

Actor Rahki Sawant recently visited her ailing mother at the hospital and shared a video of her on her Instagram handle. Rakhi Sawant’s mother is battling cancer and the actor opened up about the same in her video that also featured her mother.

Rakhi Sawant recently made headlines with her participation in a reality show. But since the show ended, Rakhi has been busy taking care of her mother who is currently battling cancer. During her recent visit, Rakhi Sawant went live on Instagram to share her mother's health update.

Rakhi's IG Live

The video begins with Rakhi greeting her fans and soon panning the camera towards her mother who is laying down on the hospital bed. Rakhi’s mother also greets fans and she tells her mother that they are live on Instagram.

In the video, Rakhi talks about how she has not been able to interact with anybody or be part of press junkets due her recent appearance on a reality show. Since the show ended, she has been taking care of her mother. In the video, Rakhi’s mother also reveals how she feels sleepy after her chemotherapy and the actor listened to her while she spoke. The Bollywood actor could not stop thanking her mother for whatever she has done for her.

In the video, Rakhi also assured her fans that she will resume work and other activities once her mothers’ treatment ends. Rakhi’s fans have been quite supportive during this tough time.

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s latest Instagram video here —

But Rakhi Sawant was not alone during this hospital visit. The Bollywood actor’s friends Sambhavna Seth and Kashmera Shah also accompanied her. All three of them have been part of the same reality show across various seasons. During their visit, the three even greeted the paparazzi and posed for a few photos.

The comment section of this post was full of sweet messages from her fans. They wished Rakhi Sawant’s mother a speedy recovery and supported the Bollywood actor. Take a look at these comments below.

