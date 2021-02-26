Daily Ent Recap Feb 26: Manikarnika's Sequel's Discussion Starts & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From discussions of Kangana Ranaut's new movie The Legend Of Didda to Rakhi Sawant receiving support from celebrities amid her mother's cancer treatment, many events made headlines on February 26. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Discussions for Kangana Ranaut's new movie begin

Producer Kamal Jain took to Twitter to announce that the discussions of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda has begun. Kangana Rabaut and the director of the movie Vijayendra Prasad had met for the same. It is the sequel of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film is going to be based on Didda, the Queen Of Kashmir. Read the full story: Kangana Ranaut And Writer Vijayendra Prasad Team Up For 'The Legend Of Didda'

Discussions with @KanganaTeam and legendary writer #VijayendraPrasad as we begin the journey to our next project The Legend of Didda. pic.twitter.com/EroqbclGgI — Kamal Jain (@KamalJain_TheKJ) February 25, 2021

Rakhi Sawant receives support from celebrities

Several celebrities arrived at the hospital where Rakhi Sawant's mother has been admitted for her cancer treatment to lend support to the actor. Sambhavna Seth and Kashmera Shah were present to lend their support. Rakhi also spoke to a media person wherein she informed that two more sessions of chemotherapy are left for her mother. Read the full story: Rakhi Sawant Visits Mother Amid Her Cancer Treatment; Receives Support From Celebrities

Lady Gaga's dogs kidnapped

The dog walker of Lady Gaga's dogs was shot in Los Angeles and also kidnapped her dogs. Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta has opened up about the issue and said that it feels like someone has taken one of his kids. Lady Gaga has also announced a reward of $500,000 for the return of her pets. Read the full story: Lady Gaga's Dogs Kidnapped After Their Walker Was Shot; Singer's Father Shares Details

Sita - The Incarnation to be written by Bahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad

Sita - The Incarnation is going to be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad who also penned the script of Bahubali. The director of this upcoming mythological film Alaukik Desai took to Twitter to announce the news. Manoj Muntashir will write the dialogues. Read the full story: 'Sita - The Incarnation' Next Among India's Mythological Epics; Script By Baahubali Writer

With grace of Goddess Lakshmi I am thrilled to announce my dream project, SITA- The Incarnation. It’s a pleasure to have #KVVijendraPrasad Sir as writer and @manojmuntashir Sir for Dialogue and Lyrics.

🙏🏻Jai Sita Ram🙏🏻 #Sita_the_incarnation pic.twitter.com/DnrSyUL071 — Alaukik Desai (@alaukikdesai) February 25, 2021

Yami Gautam gives a sneak-peek of Dasvi's shoot

Yami Gautam took to Instagram to share her first look from her upcoming movie Dasvi. She is seen wearing a uniform and a blue cap in the picture. The cast of the film also includes Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Read the full story: Yami Gautam Gives Sneak Peek Into First Day Of 'Dasvi' Shoot; Says 'Proud & Honoured'

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut and @rakhisawant2511 Instagram

