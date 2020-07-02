Tiger Shroff's 3D Kick Will Surely Leave All His Fans Stumped; See Picture

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are taking some time out to update their fans about how they are spending their time indoors on social media. After showing off his athletic skills in a recent video on Instagram, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle yet again to share a uniquely edited photograph, flaunting his enviable hot body. The Baaghi 3 actor's 3D kick in the post will surely leave his fans stumped.

Tiger Shroff knows how to 'focus' on his kick

Tiger is known for his extraordinary action sequels and his love for athletics. The actor quite often shares pictures and videos of his strenuous workout routines on his social media handles, which can give anyone a run for their gym. Earlier today, i.e. July 2, 2020, the Heropanti actor took to Instagram to flaunt his chiselled body, but in a unique way. The photograph shared by him was edited in a way that gave it a 3D effect and focused on his kick which seemed to be popping out of the screen, leaving the rest of his body blurred. Soon after he shared the picture, the comment section of his IG post was filled with compliments by fans, who were all-praise about his commendable editing skills.

Check out the post below:

Not so long ago, Tiger gave a tribute to the late legend Michael Jackon on his death anniversary and thanked him for "leaving the blueprints" for so many of his fans including him. Sharing a video of himself on Instagram, dancing exactly like the pop icon, Tiger penned a heartfelt note for MJ. He captioned the post writing,

"Couldnt see a thing in front of me with all that smoke, never knew how the king did it so effortlessly, thank you for leaving the blueprint for so many of us #1959-2009 #ripking

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the career front, Tiger Shroff was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the third installment of his blockbuster Baaghi film series, titled Baaghi 3. Despite receiving a mixed response from the critics, the Ahmed Khan directorial went on to become a massive box office success. The superstar has a couple of films in his kitty including the sequel of his debut film Heropanti, titled Heropanti 2 and the Hindi remake of 1982’s cult classic Rambo.

